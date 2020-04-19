Govt committed to investing in Greenbelt Initiative – Mchacha

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development says it is committed to investing in Greenbelt Initiative as one way of transforming the country’s economy.

This is according to Minister responsible Charles Mchacha who was speaking on Saturday after touring the Salima Sugar factory which is a product of Greenbelt Authority.

Mchacha who was accompanied by his Deputy Minister Esther Majaza said Greenbelt has a potential of turning around the economic status of the country hence the need to have serious investors in the sector.

The Minister who as well visited the facility’s sugarcane field said it is pleasing to note that since the company’s inception, it continues to grow in its operations which has helped smallholder farmers in Salima and surrounding districts.

Mchacha also said he is so grateful that the factory is also helping the wellbeing of some Malawians claiming thousands of Malawian nationals has been employed at the institution.

“It is clear that as a country if we put more energy and resources to Greenbelt initiative for sure the country economy won’t be same in next years to come.

“I am told the company has now employed close to four thousand people, this is remarkable achievement in terms of uplifting the wellbeing of Malawians.” Explained Mchacha.

Reacting to the development, Acting Chief Executive officer for Greenbelt Authority Amon Mluwira said the company has lined up a number of measures to increase its Production this year and beyond.

The Acting CEO then hailed President Peter Mutharika’s administration for showing political willingness in supporting the company.

“We are making good progress as a company, for instance last year we managed to produce thirteen thousand metric tonnes of sugar but this year we are targeting 26,000 metric tonnes,” said Mluwira.

Mluwira further added that Salima Sugar company is expected to invest more in the remaining six thousand hectors in a bid to increase its production.

The company started its operations in 2016 since then its production has been increasing each milling season.