No electoral activities during lockdown – Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah says the commission will not carry out any electoral activities during the 21-day lockdown.

Ansah said this in a statement today, following the declaration of a 21-day lockdown and additional measures by the Minister of Health on 14 April, 2020.

The lockdown which will start on April 18 and end on May 9 is aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ansah in her statement said the commission has resolved to suspend all other electoral activities in view of the lockdown.

Since April 4, MEC has been conducting the first Phase of the voter registration and the process was set to finish on 17th April 2020.

The second phase was scheduled to commence on 21st April 2020 but due to the lockdown, the commission has decided to suspend the current voter registration process on 16th April, 2020.

“This is to allow for all the retrieval processes to take place before the lockdown.

“However, the above decision is subject to the general directions and orders that may be issued by the Supreme Court of Appeal in relation to the judgment of the Constitutional Court dated 3rd February 2020 which ordered that a fresh presidential election be held within 150 days from the date of the judgment,” said Ansah.