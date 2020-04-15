Chilima asks court to force Mutharika to fire Ansah

Vice President Saulos Chilima, through his lawyer, has asked the Supreme Court to order President Peter Mutharika to dismiss Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah and the other MEC commissioners.

Chilima’s lawyer Chikosa Silungwe made the request in court today during the presidential elections appeal case.

In the case, Mutharika and MEC are appealing against the Constitutional Court ruling which nullified the 2019 presidential elections and ordered Parliament to enquire into the competence of the MEC commissioners.

Silungwe in his submission asked the court to uphold consequential orders granted by the Constitutional Court.

He also invited the Supreme Court to consider ordering Mutharika to fire the MEC commissioners on account of incompetence and incapability.

“I am proposing that the order should take effect seven days from the date of the judgement of this court and if indeed the president will not have dismissed the commissioners they shall be deemed to have been dismissed upon the expiry of that period,” said Silungwe.

He said he made the request because President Mutharika withheld his assent to electoral reforms bills which were passed by Parliament following the Constitutional Court ruling.

Silungwe added that the Public Appointments Committee also enquired into the competence of the commissioners and recommended that they should be fired.

In the presidential elections appeal case, Mutharika and MEC want the Supreme Court to overturn the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda is heading the panel of judges hearing the case. The other judges include Lovemore Chikopa, Edward Twea, Anaclet Chipeta, Anthony Kamanga, Frank Kapanda and Rezine Mzikamanda.

At the end of proceedings today, Nyirenda said the court will do everything possible to deliver its judgement as soon possible.