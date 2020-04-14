Student arrested over fake news about bloodsucking

A 20-year-old form four student has been arrested after he claimed that his blood had been sucked.

The student, Oscar Mwale, from Nanthomba Community Day Secondary School had a nosebleed but he went on to tell his parents and other people that three unknown people had sucked his blood.

Dowa Police publicist Sub-inspector Gladson M’bumpha said on Tuesday that the suspect was taken to Dzaleka Police Unit and upon interrogation, he revealed faking the issue.

The student further the law enforcers that he only suffered a nose bleeding.

Mwale hails from Tambala Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

Fake reports about bloodsucking have led to deaths and violence over the past weeks as mobs have been killing people suspected of being bloodsuckers. There have also been incidents where mobs have destroyed and looted houses belonging to people accused of sucking blood.