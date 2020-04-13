Coronavirus lockdown would be respected in Malawi

A study on security-related curfews shows that a Covid-19 lockdown would be respected in Malawi if instituted.

The country has recorded 13 cases of the coronavirus and some restrictions have been imposed but a lockdown could be enforced if the situation worsens.

A study which Afrobarometer conducted in 2019 showed that 67 percent of Malawians would support curfews and roadblocks to prevent people from moving around when the country is faced with threats to public security.

“While the survey was conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic threatened Africa, its findings suggest that a coronavirus lockdown, if instituted, would be respected,” Afrobarometer said in a press release on April 9 this year.

According to Afrobarometer, the positive view towards curfews was particularly common in the Southern region where 76 percent supported it.

Urban residents (76%), economically well-off respondents (83%), and those with secondary (70%) or post-secondary (71%) education also said they would welcome a curfew.

However, the survey also revealed major challenges that many Malawians would face in a lockdown.

Nine out of 10 Malawians said their households rely on water from sources outside their homes or compounds while 61 percent of respondents did not have toilets or latrines in their homes or compounds.

Rural and poor Malawians are at a considerable disadvantage when it comes to piped water and toilet facilities as only 3% of rural residents enjoy piped water in their homes or compounds, compared to 39% of city dwellers.

For toilets, the gap is 37% vs. 50%. Similarly, the economically best-off citizens are 10 times as likely as the poorest to have piped water (40% vs. 4%), and twice as likely to have toilets in their homes/compounds (56% vs. 28%).

“Most Malawians rely on water sources and toilet facilities outside their compounds, making it difficult to implement hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as frequent handwashing,” Afrobarometer said.

Moreover, large majorities of citizens reported going without basic necessities during the previous year, including enough food, medical care, and cash income.

Most Malawians said they went without cash income (95%), without enough food (79%), and without needed medical care (65%) at least once during the previous year, including many who frequently lacked these basic necessities

“These shortages would test Malawians’ ability and resolve to honour a lockdown that they might otherwise consider necessary,” said Afrobarometer.

During the study, the Afrobarometer team in Malawi, led by the Centre for Social Research at the University of Malawi, interviewed 1,200 adult Malawians in November and December 2019.