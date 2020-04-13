Chinese national deported from Malawi after refusing quarantine

A Chinese national was on Saturday deported from Malawi for refusing to be on self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Immigration Department in Mchinji sent back to Zambia the Chinese national identified as Jian Li.

The person arrived in Lusaka, Zambia from China on March 26, 2020.

He later proceeded to Mchinji, where he was intercepted by Immigration officers at Bua road block on Saturday April 12, 2020.

The Malawi News Agency reported that the Chinese national was traveling to Blantyre.

“Upon arrival at Mchinji border, he was ordered to be on self quarantine for another 14 days. The Chinese National defied the order and left the camp,” said Mchinji Immigration border post spokesperson, Madalitso Banda.

Authorities stopped the Chinese national from going to Blantyre and then deported him.

Banda added that the Immigration department in the district has suspended issuing of border passes to control movement of people.

Malawi has recorded 13 cases of the Covid-19 and two people have died in the country from the disease.

Zambia has reegistered 43 cases and two deaths.