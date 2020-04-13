MCP-UTM alliance yet to collect nomination papers

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM – which are in an alliance – are yet to collect nomination papers for the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

Eight parties and candidates have collected their nomination papers so far.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirawa told the local media that The New Republican Party, the New Vision for Democracy Party whose candidate is Shaibu Mustafa, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy and President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have collected forms.

The others are independent candidates Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, Smart Swira, Phunziro Mvula and Henry Mdebwe .

MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima contested in the 2019 presidential elections as presidential candidates but following the formation of their alliance only one of them is expected to contest with other being the runningmate.

The two parties are yet to announce the presidential candidate for their alliance.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to receive nominations papers on 23rd and 24th April, 2020 in Blantyre.

MEC is conducting the elections following the nullification of the 2019 elections by the Constitutional Court.

The commission is currently conducting voter registration and Malawians are expected to vote in the polls on July 2 this year.

However, the registration exercise has been affected due to restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic.

MEC has since applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal to allow the commission suspend some electoral activities.