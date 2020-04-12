Mutharika hopes Malawians will strengthen spiritual lives

President Peter Mutharika has expressed hope that Malawians will use Easter to strengthen their spiritual lives at this time when the country is being tested by coronavirus.

Mutharika said this in an Easter Statement on Saturday.

On the same day, Malawi confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, which took the country’s number of recorded cases to 12.

Mutharika noted that this year’s Easter Season comes at a defining moment as the world grapples with the Coronavirus which has affected millions of souls globally.

He urged Malawians to keep faith in God who has power to heal the world despite coronavirus drastically changing traditional ways of celebrating Easter.

The president said this is the time to be hopeful that coronavirus will be conquered through this season when Jesus Christ conquered death.

He added that – as the world commemorates the trials and tribulations of Jesus Christ, his death on the Cross and then his triumph over evil through the Resurrection – Malawians should also lift their hands to God in prayer with hope that the country will triumph over this disease

Mutharika then called upon all Malawians to adopt the spirit of sacrifice shown by Jesus Christ and do all they can to protect themselves and one another from the disease.

He also urged religious leaders in the country to use this occasion to preach peace, love and unity among all Malawians.