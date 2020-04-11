Malawi has only tested 231 cases

…Lilongwe has four local transmissions, no recoveries so far

Malawi has only tested 231 people since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with 12 people testing positive.

According to information from the Ministry of Health website updated on 11 April, 2020, the country’s Coronavirus testing laboratories have received 267 samples and 231 have been tested for the coronavirus.

The country has recorded 12 cases of the coronavirus with two deaths. Six of the cases have been registered in Lilongwe where there have been four local transmissions while four cases have been recorded in Blantyre with one local transmission.

Out of the 12 cases, no one has recovered. On Friday, when there were 8 active cases, seven patients were being treated as outpatients in self-isolation while one was hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health has since traced 272 contacts of the 12 confirmed cases but has only managed to test 75.

On Saturday, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said the ministry was tracing contacts of the patient who died earlier on Saturday.

Mhango said the man came into contact with a lot of people since he went through many health centres after he got sick and used various means of public transport.

Since the pandemic began, 6804 travellers from high risk countries have entered Malawi. On Friday, 96 high risk travellers arrived in the country.

Travellers are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and they are monitored. However, some do not comply.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours authorities in Mulanje have placed four people in institutional isolation for not complying with self-isolation measures.