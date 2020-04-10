Cosoma manager dies in accident

Copyright Association of Malawi (Cosoma) licensing manager, 53-year-old Rosario Kamanga, has died in a road accident in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin has confirmed saying the accident occurred on Thursday night.

Benjamin said the crash occurred at 10:30PM along Bunda-Mitundu road.

According to Benjamin, Kamanga was driving a Toyota Axio registration number 46 SC 22 and was heading towards Bunda.

When he got to Chiseka Trading Centre, he failed to keep his lane and collided with an Isuzu 2-tonner heading towards 6 Miles direction.

Following the impact, Kamanga sustained serious injuries and died on arrival at the hospital while the other driver, 38-year-old Daniel Misomali, escaped unhurt.

Kamanga came from Unyolo Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.