Woman in Blantyre is first person to die from coronavirus in Malawi

A 51-year-old woman in Blantyre has died from coronavirus, the first Covid-19 death in Malawi.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed saying the woman passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Malawian lady of Indian origin who had just recently returned from United Kingdom was the country’s fifth patient to test positive from Covid-19.

Her diagnosis was announced on Monday and she sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning.

“She had an underlying Medical condition. Our Blantyre District Health Office and Environmental Health Team is assisting with the burial arrangements.

“As a nation we grieve with the family of the deceased and I urge you all to respect their privacy,” said Mhango.

He also announced three new cases of the Covid-19 disease, which has taken the number of recorded cases in Malawi to 8.