Video director Sukez listed in Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 list

Malawi’s celebrated multi-award winning Video director and co-founder of HD Plus Creations, Sukez, has come out as the only Malawian in this year’s Forbes Africa magazine 30 under 30 list which came out on April 2.

The Forbes under 30 list focuses on young people that are forging ahead with credible, creative and profound strategies to shape the new Africa. It is a list of the continent’s revolutionary thinkers revitalizing ideas and industries with fresh business models and innovative leadership.

Sukez, real name Gift Sukez Sukali told the official www.forbesafrica.com that his journey started with borrowed equipment and he managed to raise 300 dollars to buy his first camera.

He further revealed to the website that the biggest challenge faced in videography industry locally is lack of new technology and connections that may help to uplift the local industry to global scenes.

According to the website over 3000 nominations were sent and through robust reporting and extensive research were narrowed down to 30.

Only those who were under the age of 30 as of 31 march 2020 were considered.

On his gratitude to be named on the list, Sukez revealed to Malawi24 that he is very happy to get such a big recognition by Forbes magazine. “when people from outside the country start to recognize you, it motivates you to do more things, so I am very happy and am looking forward to continue inspiring more youths in Malawi and across the continent,” he said.

Some notable figures in the list include Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, a musician and founder of Empawa Africa; Zimbabwe’s Paul Makaya who is founder and CEO of bergast house, Nigeria musician Patoranking, Sudan’s Hadeel Osman, a creative director at Davu studios; and Botswana’s Thobo Khathola who is managing director of lion touring.