Chilima to donate salary to coronavirus fight

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he will donate his K1.7 million monthly salary to the fight against the coronavirus.

Chilima who is also UTM president has said he will tell the Chief Secretary to the government to channel his salary for three months to the fight against the coronavirus.

His spokesperson Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri said the money will be used to contribute to the state of public health emergency to help in efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus

“This is from now up to three months, Thereafter, he will continue his promises to give 50 percent of his salary to charity,” he said.

Malawi has recorded four coronavirus cases, three in Lilongwe and one in Blantyre.

On Saturday, President Peter Mutharika announced that he and his cabinet ministers will take a 10 percent pay cut as their contributions to the national response to Covid-19.