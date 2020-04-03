Voter registration for fresh elections starts tomorrow

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has taken all precautionary measures to make sure that people are protected from the coronavirus pandemic as the first phase of voter registration starts tomorrow.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said today that in all registration centres measures will be taken to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“There will be a bucket of water and hand sanitizer on the door so that everyone entering the registration room should wash his or her hands

“People to be on the registering place will not exceed 100 as has been advised and our security will be too tight to make sure that all these things are being followed,” he said.

The voter registration will start in Karonga, Salima, Dedza, Ntcheu, Blantyre district, Blantyre city, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Mwafuliwa has therefore encouraged people in these areas to go and register

“Everyone who has reached the age of 18 and above is being urged to come forth and register as we are starting our voter registration,” he said.

The first phase of the registration will end on the 17th of April.