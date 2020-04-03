Three in for stealing Mazda Demio in Mangochi

Namwera Police Post in Mangochi is keeping in custody a 21-year-old man, Shafi Hassan, and two others suspected of stealing a Mazda Demio worth K1.7 million.

Hassan and the other two, Rashid James, 23, and Julius Saidi, 28, were apprehended during the wee hours of Wednesday, 1 April 2020.

Speaking to the Deputy public relation officer for Mangochi police station, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the suspects, on the night of 23 January 2020, went to the house of Yusuf Nelson whilst dressed in camouflage attire and disguised themselves as police officers from Mangochi police station.

The criminals lied to the owner of the car, Nelson, that the Demio was wanted by police saying that it was involved in a hit and run road accident in Monkey-Bay.

They the took Nelson and his son on the pretext that they were going to police but the two were later dumped at Namwera.

Upon being tipped, Namwera police officers successfully apprehended the three during the patrols and recovered the stolen motor vehicle.

Tepani further said that the investigation to recover the camouflage attire is still underway.

All the suspects will appear before court soon to answer the charges of theft and personating police officer.

Shafi Hassan, Rashid James, and Julius Saidi come from Katuli village in the area of Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi district.