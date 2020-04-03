Malawi schools to stay closed

Minister of Education, Science and Technology William Susuwele Banda says schools across the country will remain closed until government is sure that students and teachers will be safe.

Banda was speaking on Thursday in reaction to calls by the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) which wanted government to allow Standard eight and Form Four students to return to school so that they sit for examinations.

The organisation made the request before three cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the country.

Speaking at Mulanje Secondary School where there was a leadership and management training for Head teachers from Shire Highlands Education Division, Banda said they do not want the students to go to school and get infected.

“The students may die. We will mark the examinations and give a certificate to a parent when a child has died, that’s a mockery,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Peter Mutharika closed schools, banned public gatherings and imposed travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

After three cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed on Thursday, Mutharika said he will announce new precautionary measures.