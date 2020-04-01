Four arrested for assaulting health workers over bloodsucking rumours

Police in Mchinji have arrested four people for assaulting three medical workers from Mchinji District Hospital on suspicions that they were blood suckers.

Mchinji police public relation officer Kondwani Kandiado identified the suspects as; Lemani Issa (27), Getrude Fayison (52), Matolino Mwale (59), and Leonard Potifala aged 60.

According to Kandiado, on Monday last week an angry mob smashed the hospital’s vehicle and went away with a laptop and phones that they were using for data collection.

Following the attack, one of the officials was admitted to Mchinji District Hospital after sustaining serious injuries while other two were treated as outpatients at the same hospital.

However, Mchinji police detectives undertook intessive investigations which eventually led to the arrest of the four suspects. They also managed to recover the laptop.

The suspects are expected to appear before court to answer the charges of unlawfully wounding and stealing.

Meanwhile, the police have condemned all forms of mob justice saying anyone involved in the malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

One of the suspects Lemani Issa hails from Thyolongo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mduwa, while the others Getrude Fayisoni, Matolino Mwale and Leonard Potifala are from Matutu village, Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji district.