DPP rejects rigging claims

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youths have rejected claims that the party is plotting to rig the 2020 presidential elections.

The party’s youth made the statement today following remarks by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM members on Tuesday that the DPP and President Peter Mutharika have devised strategies to rig the elections.

DPP Deputy National Youth Director Connex Muhowa said the claims by UTM and MCP are lies aimed at tarnishing the DPP’s image.

He added that the ruling party has been monitoring the opposition’s tactics such as the use of demonstrations and chaos to grab political power, which he said have failed.

“You have now come up with another plan to peddle lies. Besides, allegations that DPP is planning to rig the fresh elections demonstrates the level of fear that MCP and UTM possess,” he said.

Muhoya also claimed that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are two frustrated individuals who are simply playing politics of vengeance and hatred .

He then stated thay that the DPP will continue to defend Malawi because the party stand for development, justice and security.