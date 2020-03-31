MCP youths fault Ansah for clinging on to power at MEC

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths have condemned Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson for refusing to resign saying she believes she is the wisest person in administering elections in Malawi

The youth, led by MCP member Daudi Suleman, said this at a press briefing in Lilongwe where they read a letter addressed to Ansah.

Suleman blasted Ansah for her refusal to resign and accused her of paying no attention to the Constitutional Court ruling in relation to her work in the 2019 election which were nullified by the court.

He added that Ansah has always laughed off demands by the civil society to resign and the youth believes she is beyond the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Appointments which found her incompetent in managing elections.

“You take yourself as the wisest person when it comes to administering elections in Malawi,” said Suleman.

He suggested that Ansah has been refusing to resign because she has “nothing to lose” in Malawi.

“We, on the other hand have everything to lose because all we have is Malawi,” said Suleman.

He then threatened that the youth will invite themselves to Ansah’s home to understand her reasons for not stepping aside.

Suleman also urged Ansah to resign and leave Malawians with a free space to undertake the 2020 presidential elections.

Opposition political parties and civil society organizations have demanding Ansah’s resignation since last year but Ansah has always defied the calls.

Following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections last month, Ansah said she will resign if the Supreme Court of Appeal uphold the lower court’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Ansah-led commission has already started preparations for the 2020 polls.