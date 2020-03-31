From Prophet to Physiotherapist: TB Joshua shares an ‘effective’ secret to losing weight

Prophet T.B. Joshua whose that coronavirus would end last Friday has shared a secret that he says can effectively help people to lose weight and stay healthy, saying “blessing without good health is a crisis”.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations Leader posted a video on his Emmanuel TV official YouTube channel saying spirituality and physical well-being are married.

“Blessing without good health is a crisis because you cannot enjoy it. We are a spirit, we have a soul and we live in a body. The same body can get sick or tired and needs attention. The natural and the spiritual must function together. For the natural to function, you must take care of the body,” said Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The prophet listed drinking hot water with lemon every morning as well as engaging in regular exercise such as doing press-ups as his secret to good health.

With his prophecy failing, may be the Nigerian controversial televangelist is casting his net wider by trying his luck as a nutritionist and physiotherapist.

“In the morning you take a cup of hot water and two lemons. Cut the lemons into small slices and put in the cup. After 3 to 5 minutes, begin to sip it as a drink” advises TB Joshua the Nutritionist.

He shared his before-and-after- images to show that how the trick works if followed. He also advised his followers who are “fit enough to do press ups” each morning after waking up.

The advice has come a few days after his prophecy that rains would wash away Covid-19, the novel coronavirus that has infected close to 840 thousand people and killed over 40 thousand, failed to come to pass.