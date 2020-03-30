Chakwera urges support for health workers

President of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera, has called for support for health workers amid the threat of Covid-19 in the country.

Chakwera made the remarks today while visiting health facilities today.

“The medical practitioners in our health facilities are on the frontlines of our national readiness to combat Covid-19, and so we must all lend them our support,” he said.

He also urged Malawians to put politics aside and unite in fighting against possible transmission of coronavirus.

During the visit, Chakwera stopped at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Kasiya Health Center, Malembo Health Center and Kabudula Rural Hospital in Lilongwe.

He donated detergents, hand sanitizer, gloves, soap, and masks.

Malawi is yet to register a case of the coronavirus but authorities have taken measures to prevent the disease.

The measures include encouraging people to wash their hands frequently and banning social gatherings.

The government has also banned travel of foreign nations from highly affected countries while Malawians arriving into the country are being encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days.