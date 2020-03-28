FAM mourns former Flames star

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is grieving with Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club and the entire local football fraternity following the loss of former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames striker John Phiri.

Phiri passed away on Friday March 27, 2020 at Mlambe hospital in Blantyre.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Kaombe Village in Thyolo District.

The former Super League top scorer was until his death Head of coach of Nyasa Big Bullets Youth team.

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Phiri and Nyasa Big Bullets Football club our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in this trying time,” said FAM President Walter Nyamilandu.

Phiri made eight appearances for the Flames between 1986 and 1993.

He made his debut on June 22, 1986 in Flames’ 2-0 loss to Zambia in a friendly match played in Lilongwe.

His lone Flames goal came in 1990 during the East and Central Senior Challenge Cup as Malawi beat Tanzania 1-0 in Zanzibar on December 11, 1990.

He last played for the Flames on July 10, 1993 in a friendly match against Swaziland which the Flames lost 1-0 in Mzuzu.

Source: FAM