18 teams to participate in Simso League

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has released the names of teams that are expected to participate in the 2020 Simso League.

According to the General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu, many teams applied to participate but some were rejected for failing to meet requirements.

“The final list has been published after thoroughly assessing the capability of teams in terms of sponsorship, previous record and their financial status,” said Nyasulu.

Some notable teams that are missing on the list are Zolozolo United, Manyamula United and Chintheche FC.

On the other hand, Raiply FC and Kawalazi are back in the league after years of absence.

Other teams are Chitipa Stars, Ng’onga, Bright Stars, Chibwana, Kavukula and Kande, while Chilimba, Embangweni, Ekwendeni United, Baka City, Luwinga United and Rumphi United are the old guards in the league.

The league is expected to kick-off on 11 April if the government will lift the ban on public gatherings imposed due to COVID-19, that also forced the Super League not to kick-off last weekend.

Northern Region Football league remains the regional football league with the lowest sponsorship compared to the Thumbs up Southern Region and Chipiku Central Region leagues.