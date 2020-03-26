MultiChoice expands information, entertainment offering

As one way of keeping the African continent informed about the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, MultiChoice Group (MCG) has expanded its content offering for news, kids shows, movies and curated sports content.

Attributing the development was MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Augustine Banda, who said this is so since the prevailing circumstances have called on many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working.

Banda said MCG remains committed to supporting its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained as people these days opt to spend more time at home with their loved one.

He said to ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19.

“It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones,” said Banda.

Banda continued by saying that in light of the disruptions to the school year in some markets, they are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged.

The Managing Director further said they will make revision accessible for lessons and edutainment such as by adding educational channels Da Vinci (DStv 318) and fun programming on Cartoon Network (channel 310) on DStv Access until the end of May.

He added that as live sport has suffered a notable impact globally, their institution has acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

However, he said number of sports, film and production crews may not be able to continue working as one way of ensuring that their employees and suppliers also have limited risk of exposure but customers will be updated of any programme changes.

“We are taking great care for our staff during this time and have encouraged those that are able to work from home to do so. In light of this, we have advised our customers that there may be a delay in our ability to attend to customer queries.

“However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available, and we will do our best to sort out any issues they may have, timeously,” added Banda.

To ensure that there is provision of broad access to credible information about Coronavirus, MCG has included CNN (channel 415), Euronews (channel 414), and brand-new Africa-focused news channel Africanews (channel 417) on DStv Access.

Apart from that, GOtv Max and Plus customers can also keep informed with Africanews (channel 47) before it becomes exclusively available on GOtv Max from Friday 1 May.