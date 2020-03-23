Premier Bet renovates Volleyball Court at BYC

Premier Bet, through Premier Projects, on Friday unveiled a refurbished volleyball court at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) which has been renovated at a cost of K9 million.

The company started renovating the court last year and decided to hand over the facility to Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS).

The handover ceremony was graced by MNCS Chairperson Oliver Nakoma, Jameson Ndalama who is the Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Volleyball Association of Malawi Vice President James Kaunda and MNCS Interim Executive Secretary Henry Mereka plus officials from Premier Bet Malawi.

And speaking after receiving the facility, Nakoma hailed Premier Projects for the gesture.

“After a lengthy discussion with Premier Projects, we settled at renovating the volleyball Court and we are very grateful for this support as it will take the game to another level,” he said.

On his part, Kaunda said his association will do whatever it takes to ensure that the facility is being well maintained as it will be hosting some major tournaments.

“We are honoured to have been given this court as it was in a dilapidated state but thanks to Premier Projects for this gesture. We will try to look after the facility so that we are able to host major tournaments on the court,” he said.

Premier Projects Operations Manager Milos Jovanovic said they decided to renovate the facility as giving back to the community they are operating in.

“The new court will play a crucial role in the development of the game in the region. We are very positive that one day, we will see future stars playing on this Court. As Premier Projects, we decided to give back to the community and we are glad that we are part of the change,” he explained.