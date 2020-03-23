Bloodsucking rumours lead to three deaths

Rumours about bloodsucking in Chitipa and Mzimba have led to killing of three people who were accused of being blood suckers.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement on Sunday that the three – two in Chitipa and one in Mzimba – were brutally murdered by mobs in the two districts.

“So far, 12 people are in police custody for taking part in these gruesome incidences,” said Kadadzera.

He then warned Malawians against fabricating rumours about blood suckers saying innocent people are being wounded, killed and having their houses demolished because of the myths which have not been proven.

Kadadzera urged religious, traditional and political leaders to sensitise communities and stop them from enganging in mob justice.

“In instances where the community suspects some persons to be blood suckers, the police should be informed for proper inquiry,” he said.

In 2017 and 2019, bloodsucking rumours also spread in the Southern Region but no one was proven to have fallen victim.