Chanco students seeks injunction against college closure

Four students at the Chancellor College have applied for an injunction against President Peter Mutharika’s order to close the college over Covid-19.

The students – Young Soko, Lonjezo Banda, Precious Kalulu and Steven Mponda – have listed Mutharika, the University of Malawi Council and the Attorney General as respondents in their application.

They want an injunction restraining the council from enforcing Mutharika’s order for all colleges to be closed as part of the president’s declaration of Malawi as a state of disaster.

The High Court has set 27th March as date for hearing the two parties on the matter saying it will need to address several issues including the Public Health Act.

On Friday, Mutharika declared Malawi a state of disaster and ordered closure of all schools and colleges in order to manage the threat of coronavirus in Malawi.

The application for the injunction comes a day after the Mutharika administration accused Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda of undermining efforts to fight the Coronavirus.

Nyirenda drew government anger after granting an injunction to four Chinese nationals, allowing them to leave a coronavirus quarantine facility two after they arrived in the country from China.