Man accused of damaging Mutharika’s portrait says he dropped it accidentally

A 48-year-old man accused of damaging President Peter Mutharika’s portrait at National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices has told a court in Nkhata Bay that he accidentally dropped the portrait.

Malawi News Agency reported that the man, Lenard Mhone, went to NRB offices in Nkhata Bay on February 17, 2020 to process a national identification card for his wife.

However, the woman was rejected because she is a South African national.

NRB workers who testified in court said Mhone was angered by the rejection and he broke the portrait which was hanging in the office.

In defence, Mhone said he dropped the portrait accidentally.

First Grade Magistrate, George Longwe adjourned the case to March 27 for the state to parade the remaining two witnesses.

He also released the suspect on bail.

Mhone hails from Kamoza Village in Senior Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay District.

In December last year, the same court heard a case involving 60-year-old Nyenje Nyirenda from Kamoza Village in Traditional Authority Mkumbira who allegedly burnt President Mutharika’s bill board at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.