Malawi leaving room for coronavirus

Despite South Africa registering over 200 cases of the coronavirus, some Malawians arriving from the rainbow nation are being allowed to enter the country without being screened or advised about self-isolation.

In an interview with Malawi24, a Malawian who arrived in the country from South Africa recently said upon arrival she was not told about self-quarantine.

She added that she was surprised that the authorities did not test her temperature and allowed her to enter Malawi without being screened, considering that South Africa is one of the countries with a high number of cases in the SADC Region

“The reason they gave for not screening me was that the device used for testing temperature was not available,” she said.

She, however, said she will be under self-isolation despite not being advised by authorities.

Malawi has not registered a case of coronavirus but its neigbours Tanzania and Zambia have recorded cases.

On Friday, Government imposed travel restriction on foreigners from countries highly affected by the coronavirus. However, citizens of SADC countries including South Africa are exempted from the ban.