Scrafoc challenges secular artists on music video quality

South Africa based Malawian artist popularly known as Atsogo Scrafoc, has challenged secular music artists over the quality of music videos with his new release.

The Malawian artist who was born Gift Chilonga was speaking following the release of a master piece ‘Folo me’ video a single which he released earlier this year.

The ‘Folo me’ video which has been uploaded on YouTube, has already received positive feedback as it has attracted views, likes and downloads making it a video to watch so far a development which has facilitated a challenge to secular music artists.

In an interview with Malawi24, the multi-talented Scrafoc said he is so grateful that barely days after releasing ‘Folo me’ video, the song is doing so great on the music video market claiming the blessings are really following the gospel music industry.

The International gospel Rapper, Singer and Composer further said he is still aiming at raising the Malawian flag on the international music scenes hence the trending of his song ‘Folo me’ on the social media, YouTube in particular.

“Well, am so happy that ‘Folo me’ video is doing so great especially on YouTube where likes and downloads are in order of each and every passing day. This is something every artist is proud of.

“Now, I want to challenge secular music artists in as far as video quality is concerned that gospel music is coming and watch the space. Time is coming where viewers will no longer watch secular music videos on quality matters,” said Scrafoc.

Chilonga further added that the video quality of his single ‘Folo me’ saves to erase the history which has been there for years in the music circles regarding gospel music videos as less creative which lacks seriousness.

The flexible Scrafoc further said he wants to continue being a special musician who is able to do different genres of music and yet still maintain his unique style and touch of music thereby pushing his career and raising the Malawian music flagship.

‘Folo Me’ is inspired by the biblical book of Psalms 23 verse 6 which says; “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”