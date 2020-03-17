Chitipa watchman brutally killed on duty

Police in Chitipa are hunting for criminals who brutally killed a watchman on duty at Makas Trading Centre and went away with K1.1 million cash.

Confirming the development was Chitipa police public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka who identified the watchman as Patson Msukwa, 51.

Sub Inspector Simwaka said the criminals tied the watchman during the night of Saturday before stabbing him with sharp objects, and managed to get into the shop by drilling a hole behind the building.

The unknown criminals took money therein amounting to K1.1 million and later run away leaving the watchman dead on the spot with a pool of blood.

“They went away with cash amounting to K1.1 Million and more items from the shop,” said Simwaka.

The watchman was later taken to Chitipa district hospital where postmortem results indicated that Msukwa died due to strangulation.

Patson Msukwa who is survived by six children and a wife hailed from Namuyemba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.