MACRA donates ICT equipment to MACOHA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) yesterday provided ICT equipment worth MK10 million to Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) and equipment worth MK4 million to the Blantyre District Council.

According to the Director General for MACRA, Godfrey Itaye, the donation has come after MACOHA and Blantyre District Council asked for assistance from MACRA.

“MACRA made the donation following calls from the two institutions to assist them with ICT service upgrades and equipment,” Itaye said.

Itaye further said that they did not hesitate with assistance knowing that ICT is fundamental to the development of any country

“The access and usage of ICTs is imperative to the development of the country,” Itaye continued.

Meanwhile, MACOHA, with the financial assistance from MACRA, has bought office furniture, desktop computers and printers which will help in operating automated sewing, tailoring and weaving machines.

Similarly, Blantyre District Council has also managed to upgrade their Local Area Network (LAN) Wireless connectivity courtesy of MACRA.