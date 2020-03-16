Malawi VP Chilima offers to manage coronavirus response

Vice President Saulos Chilima has offered to oversee Malawi’s response to the coronavirus following the dissolution of cabinet.

Chilima, who is still not on good terms with President Peter Mutharika over a year after dumping Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party, made the offer at a UTM rally in Blantyre on Sunday.

The UTM leader said he can manage Malawi’s response to the disease until such a time when new ministers are appointed.

“We should not allow people to die in Malawi because of this disease,” said Chilima.

He also urged people in the country to follow advice issued by health authorities in the country. The Vice President further encouraged Malawians to stop handshakes and use safer ways of greeting each other.

“Let’s be serious, so when we get advice from health authorities, let’s follow such advice,” said Chilima who also expressed concern that a coronavirus outbreak in Malawi would lead to a ban on gatherings including rallies.

Malawi has not recorded a case of the COVID-19 but over a hundred people who arrived in the country from affected countries were under self-quarantine last week.

During the rally at Njamba, Chilima also spoke about lack of drugs in public hospitals saying there is a shortage of drugs such as antibiotics and painkillers.

He further urged Mutharika to use taxpayers’ money to fight hunger which he said has hit all district across the country.