Peter Banda extend Bullets contract

Nyasa Big Bullets winger Peter Banda has extended his stay with the club by signing a three-year deal, putting to bed speculations about his future.

The 2019 TNM Super League player of the season was in his final month of a one-year loan deal and rumours were circulating that Silver Strikers were closing in on the attacker.

But on Sunday, Banda signed a three-year deal with the club.

His loan deal was due to expire at the end of this month.

And after putting pen to paper, Banda said he was delighted to have finally signed on the dotted line.

“I am proud to have finally extended my stay with Nyasa Big Bullets. It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and in the end, I let my heart decide.

“As I always said, I feel at home here and I am highly motivated to achieve big things with the biggest club on the land,” he told Bullets Media Desk.

Banda had several goal and assists to his name in his debut season with Bullets where he managed to score four goals and was one of the key players in the league title defence.

Meanwhile, Bullets are on the verge of completing the signings of Misheck Selemani from Karonga United and Zicco Mkanda from Be Forward Wanderers.