Wanderers supporters hold elections

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers supporters in the Northern Region on Saturday held elections for a new supporters’ committee.

During the polls, Yosefe Bolamoyo Misinde was elected unopposed as Chairperson.

Misinde who held the same position before the previous election two years ago said he wants to help Wanderers to win games in the North.

“We also want the club to have a regional club house and others,” said Misinde.

He added that he is ready to work with the previous members saying they are all Wanderers diehards.

In his remarks, General Secretary in the national supporters committee Samuel Mponda thanked the North Committee for having a free and fair elections.

“Let me advise the outgoing committee that elections comes and go. The important thing is to work hand in hand for the benefit of the team to win cups and league,” said Mponda.

In the committee, Gift Mtawali is Vice chairperson, the General Secretary is Chizamsoka Phiri while deputy General Secretary is Elita Nyondo.

The Wanderers supporters elected Tibu Geoffrey as Treasure and Godfrey Chilungulo as his vice.

Mary Botha, Michael Kasambala, Nkhoswe Steven, Alick Chingwalu and Thomas Saka are members.

The elected committee will run the Northern Region supporters committee for three years.