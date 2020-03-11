Botomani condemns fake news on COVID-19

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani has condemned fake news concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

He said this on 10 March, 2020 during a press briefing which a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus organized at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre to update media on the deadly outbreak.

Botomani said the government regards media to be one of tools of spreading information based on facts other than stimulating public alarm.

“As government, we believe media plays a critical role in informing and educating the public on various issues including that of coronavirus which is a public concern at the moment,” said Botomani.

However, Botomani said that it is worrisome to see that some media houses are spreading fake news concerning coronavirus by misinforming people hence, causing public alarm.

“Always seek clarification whenever you do not understand in order for you to disseminate facts. We will be covering on weekly basis to discuss and update Malawians on mechanisms we are undertaking to prepare and respond to Coronavirus,” Botomani said.

The Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus has been established to look upon and receive updates on Coronavirus and alert Malawians as well as putting proactive measures.