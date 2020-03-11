Mwanza border intensifies coronavirus screening

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has intensified the screening and surveillance of travellers at Mwanza border post.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mwanza border public relations officer Pasqually Zulu said the border post is screening all immigrants as one way of making sure that the deadly disease should not get into the country.

Zulu said residents living around Mwanza border and travellers have been advised to be patriotic by avoiding aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

In this regard, the publicist encouraged people to report anyone they suspect to be illegal immigrant using uncharted routes.

“Close monitoring of the situation on the borderline by immigration and other key border agencies is underway considering that our borders are also porous,” said Zulu.

Immigration and health personnel at the border have also been advised to be vigilant when doing such screenings to avoid being attacked.

Zulu said that health workers have been encouraged to put on face masks, surgical gloves, apron and they should also frequently wash their hands whenever they report on duty.

Recently, rumours made rounds on the social media that Mwanza district has recorded the first coronavirus case in Malawi as people claimed that a Denmark national working with Red Cross showed some signs after coming from holiday.

However, Red Cross officials have denied the rumours claiming the said person did not show coronavirus signs and was not sick.

So far, coronavirus which started in China has affected more than 100 countries globally killing thousands of people.