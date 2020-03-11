HRDC endorses MCP demos

The Human Rights Defenders (HRDC) has said its members will join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) demonstrations on Thursday.

The HRDC planned to hold protests to demand the immediate release of arrested activists but has cancelled its demonstrations and has endorsed the MCP protests.

The activists who have been arrested are HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo, vice chairperson Gift Trapence and member Macdonald Sembereka.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, HRDC member Luke Tembo said they are not afraid of anyone and they will continue demonstrating according to the law of this country.

“As HRDC we do not wake up on a certain day and start demonstrations, we follow the rule of law,” he said.

The three activists were arrested for announcing plans to shut down State House on March 25 in order to force President Peter Mutharika to sign the electoral reforms bills which were passed in Parliament last month.

On Sunday, Mutharika ordered the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police to use necessary force against protesters who will march to State House.

Responding on the March 25 demonstrations, Tembo made it clear that they will march to State House within the rule of law.

He said it is high time that the current government started treating every Malawian fairly without taking sides saying Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers recently conducted demonstrations where they presented their petition to President Peter Mutharika without any difficulties.

Meanwhile, the arrested activists are expected to appear in court today.