MCP to hold anti-Mutharika demos

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will hold nationwide demonstrations on Thursday to protests against President Peter Mutharika and his government’s failure to uphold the rule of law.

The party has written district commissioners and city council bosses in the country informing them about the planned demonstrations.

MCP Administrative Secretary, Wickford Sulamoyo, who has signed the letter says the Mutharika administration has failed to uphold the rule of law as manifested by the party’s attack on the Judiciary, disregard for human rights and failure to assent to the electoral refomrs bills.

The MCP has also faulted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for arbitrary arrests of innocent Malawians, failure to investigate perpetrators of crimes and failure to end corruption.

“Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party can no longer purpot to have the authority to govern this country when he and his government are in breach of the social contract with Malawians,” said Sulamoyo in the letter.

According to Sulamoyo, the demonstrations will be held in all cities and districts across the country. In all districts, the protesters will march in the streets before presenting a petition to the District Commissioner.