Teacher commits suicide after failing to quit drinking

A teacher aged 32 has hanged himself to death in Chitipa over failure to stop excessive beer drinking.

The man identified as Said Mwanguku was a teacher at Ilinga Private Secondary School in Chitipa district.

According to Chitipa Police Station spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka, Mwanguku hanged himself on March 9, 2020 at his residence at Ishalikira village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

He left a suicide note in which he cited failure to stop his habit of excessive beer drinking as one reasons that prompted him to hang himself.

Mwanguku was staying alone in the house since his wife stays at Kalenge in Misuku where she works.

His body was found dangling in his bedroom.

Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, the Police in the district are advising people to refrain from taking their own lives but rather to seek guidance from others whenever problems arises.

Mwanguku came from Chibanda village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.