Mutharika orders Malawi Army to use force against protesters

President Peter Mutharika has ordered the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police to use necessary force to stop protesters who plan to shut down State House on 25 March.

Speaking at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally at Njamba in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon, Mutharika warned the Human Right Defender Coalition (HRDC) which organises the demonstrations that the protesters will not shut down State House.

“I am telling the Inspector General of Police and the Malawi Army Commander to use necessary force to stop the protester if they come to State House.

“We have a government here,” said Mutharika.

He further warned HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo that he (Mtambo) cannot be bigger than the government.

The HRDC plans to hold the March 25 demonstrations in order to force Mutharika to sign the electoral reforms bills which were passed in Parliament last month.

During the rally, Mutharika also accused Mtambo and Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera of planning to cause anarchy in Malawi saying the plan was hatched last year before the elections.

He added that following the 2019 elections, UTM, MCP and HRDC have been destroying schools and building which his government has constructed.

He then declared that MCP and UTM will never rule Malawi in the next fourty years saying the two parties are are evil, cruel

The HRDC has been organising demonstrations demonstrations since last year aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign over irregularities in the May 2019 elections.

Last month, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 polls and ordered the electoral commission to hold fresh elections.