HRDC’s Sembereka, Trapence arrested

Police have arrested Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) vice chairperson Gift Trapence and member Macdonald Sembereka.

HRDC member Luke Tembo confirmed the arrest of the duo on Sunday. He added that the two were being taken to Blantyre but the police were yet to charge them.

Meanwhile, reports show that the police are also looking for HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

The arrest of the HRDC member came hours after President Peter Mutharika told his supporters in Blantyre that he is tired of the grouping’s “stupidity”.

He was referring to the demonstrations which the HRDC has been organizing since the 2019 elections.

Last week, the group announced plans to shut down State House on March 25 in order to force Mutharika to sign the electoral reforms bills which were passed in Parliament last month.

But Mutharika during the rally which was held at Njamba Park ordered Malawi Police and Malawi Defence Force to use necessary force against the protesters.

Trapence and Sembereka were also arrested arrested last year for K7.2 million fraud and operating an unregistered organisation.