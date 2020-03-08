Nyamilandu applauds Kamwendo

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has applauded Joseph Kamwendo for his services rendered to Malawi.

Nyamilandu said this on Saturday at Kamuzu stadium during the FDH Bank Testimonial match between Joseph Kamwendo Select and Flames Legends aimed to bid farewell to Kamwendo.

Nyamilandu said: “Kamwendo’s football career is worth celebrating because of the successes he achieved both at national and club level.”

Kamwendo played 104 times for the Flames in a career spanning 14 years from August 2003 when he made his debut against Zambia to Apri 2017 when he featured against Madagascar at Bingu National Stadium n Lilongwe.

He played for nine clubs in six countries between 2001 and 2009.

Nyamilandu also thanked Kamwendo’s effort to include foreign players in his testimonial match.

“He took a personal initiative to invite players he had played with in South Africa and it spiced the occasion. And we wish him all the best as he embarks on a new path with his Foundation,” said Nyamilandu.

The South African players who graced the Testimonial match were former Bafana Bafana player, Sibusiso Zuma alongside former Orlando Pirates player, captain Lucky Lekgwathi and other two Pirates players; Tonic Shabalala and Lero Mbele.

Flames legends who graced the match includes Peter Mponda, Patrick Mabedi, Gift Zakazaka, James Sangala, Swadick Sanudi, Fischer Kondowe, Lawrence Waya, Clement Kafwafwa and James Chilapondwa.

Joseph Kamwendo select won the match against Flames legends 3-2 with James Chilapondwa, Joseph Kamwendo and Moses Chavula scoring for JK Select whereas Jimmy Zakazaka and Elvis Kafoteka scored for the Flames legends.