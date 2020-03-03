MEC urges Liwawadzi residents to vote in polls

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged people at Liwawadzi ward in Balaka to go out in large numbers and vote in the polls which will be held on Thursday, 5th March, 2020.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafuliwa said this in an interview on Tuesday that voting is very significant so people should come out in large numbers to vote.

“We are urging all the residents to come and vote since it is their right,” said Mwafuliwa adding that the commission will release results for the polls on Friday.

According to MEC, 20, 482 people are eligible to vote in the polls.

Meanwhile, the campaign period for the polls has closed on Tuesday morning and therefore no person or contestant is expected to hold political meetings urging people to vote for them.

Mwafuliwa said in the interview that the voting materials including ballot papers will be opened on Wednesday.

He urged all monitors from different political parties to come in good time since commission will not wait for anyone.

“We want to make sure that every center has received enough electoral materials, this really helps to reduce all the challenges that comes up during voting for instance, lack of ballot papers,” he said.

In the Liwawadzi elections, there are four candidates after two were rejected for late submission of nomination papers.