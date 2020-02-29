We dwell too much on our failures – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has called for a mindset change among Malawians saying people in the country are obsessed with what is not working than what has been achieved.

Mutharika made the remarks on Friday when he launched the consultations for developing the successor to Vision 2020.

The Malawi leader warned that Malawi will achieve nothing with the new plan if people in the country do not change their mindset.

“We need to change our mind-set. We need to move from “sizitheka (can’t be done) mentality to zitheka (can be done) mentality”. We need to focus on our capabilities and potential. As I have said before, we need to learn to see every challenge as an opportunity,” he said.

He added that every country has challenges but some countries look at their challenges as opportunities to achieve success while Malawi considers its challenges as reasons to find someone to blame and pull down.

“In every problem, our focus must be to identify solutions instead of looking out for someone to blame. That will not take us anywhere,” said Mutharika.

The National Planning Commission which was established in 2017 will lead the consultations for Vision 2063.

The Commission has already reviewed Vision 2020 and will now develop the national vision for the next 40 years.

In his speech, Mutharika said Malawi need to industrialise, become an exporting nation and provide better health, schools and agriculture services to citizens.

He said: “We need to change from focusing on poverty reduction to inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance.

“We need to work even harder to move to economic independence where all Malawians live decent lives — without waiting for donations or hand-outs from anyone.

“We need to aim to become a middle-income country that is self-sustaining.