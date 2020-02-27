TB Joshua shocks man: the woman you want to marry is a prostitute

Prophet T.B. Joshua shocked a man at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations when it was revealed that his soon-to-be-wife is a prostitute.

“There is a man, you are here. You know the woman that came with you here today is a prostitute. If you people want to marry, you need deliverance. You are with the woman here now, you need cleansing” prophetically says TB Joshua.

The couple, after walking forward, it is revealed that they met in Dubai where they are both based and running a prostitution service. The woman is said to have been working as a sex worker.

“Man of God, I am the one that brought a prostitute from Dubai and we came back to get married. I want to confess that the prophecy is 100% true” says Peter James who says he used to work in Dubai as a pimp – identifying girls and hooking them up with possible clients.

It is not clear whether he was also involved in human trafficking for prostitution.

However, Peter James revealed during the service that he was running a scheme together with his soon to be wife to scam men.

Watch the full clip below: