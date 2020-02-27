16 Malawians deported from Zimbabwe

Immigration authorities in Zimbabwe have deported 16 Malawian nationals for using uncharted routes and improper traveling documents.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer Pasqually Zulu who said that the deportees arrived into the country through Mwanza border on Wednesday February 26th, 2020.

Zulu said the group which comprises 8 women, 6 men and 2 minors, was stopped in Harare in January this year whilst in transit to the rainbow nation, South Africa.

The publicist attributed the deportation to lack of proper documentation and use of uncharted routes which is contrary to Zimbabwe immigration laws.

Meanwhile, the deportees who are all from Mzimba district have been released upon being advised on the need to follow the right procedure before crossing the Malawian borders.

Earlier this month, immigration authorities in Mozambique deported 23 Malawian nationals for boarding a cargo van on their transit to South Africa contravening immigration laws therein.

This is happening despite the department of Immigration and Citizenship Services efforts in bringing its services closer to the people and reduce your immigration related cases.

Zulu has since advised the general public to always follow proper procedures whenever they want to leave the country.