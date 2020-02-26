UDF-DPP alliance will win elections with landslide – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance will win the fresh elections with a landslide.

Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday when he addressed DPP supporters at the gate of Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader, who is also DPP president, assured the party supporters that the party will retain its status as a ruling party after the fresh elections.

“We will win with a 70 percent landslide,” said Mutharika.

He then urged the supporters to rally behind the alliance which was announced on Tuesday.

The DPP supporters converged at Kamuzu Palace after demonstrating in the streets of Lilongwe where they protested against the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the Constitutional Court.

Mutharika commended the supporters for their courage to hold peaceful demonstrations saying the DPP members were being threatened with violence.

“You have shown the world that it is possible to hold peaceful demonstrations without acts of violence,” he said.

He then urged them to remain united and peaceful ahead of the fresh elections slated for May 19 this year.