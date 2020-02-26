Mutharika, Chakwera beware! Bushiri is gunning for the Presidency

As the May 2020 poll slowly narrows into a two-horse race with DPP’s Peter Mutharika and MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera looking to be the likely contenders, it has been alleged that flamboyant South African Pastor Shepherd Bushiri is eyeing the seat of Presidency.

Bushiri who was once rumoured to be aligned to briefcase party DEPECO has on numerous occasions rubbished the reports that he wants Malawi’s top seat.

However, in an angry tirade against the Pastor, Zimbabwean Politician Terence Makupe who alleges that Bushiri impregnated his wife said that Bushiri harbours ambitions of being Malawi’s President.

“I cannot fear Bushiri,” challenges Makupe in an audio that has gone viral. “I know everything about him. I know his plans of joining politics to become Malawi’s President one day.”

Makupe makes the allegation two times in a space of five minutes revealing the discussions he might have had with Bushiri pertaining to the Pastor’s interest in Malawi politics.

In the run-up to the court ruling on the May 2019 election, Bushiri held press conferences which left more questions than answers calling for political parties to prepare their supporters of the outcome.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has repeatedly said that Bushiri is not interested in the seat of Presidency in Malawi especially when the issue is raised over his charity works.

Currently Bushiri is in the process of selling maize to Malawians at a price of 5000. A move that has buoyed his popularity at a time of hunger.