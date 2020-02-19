Kadenge Mwafulirwa appointed Ekwendeni Hammers coach

Former Mzuzu Warriors assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa has been appointed as head coach of newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers.

Hammers Chairperson Mabuchi Mkandawire said the club has agreed terms Mwafulirwa following talks.

“Yes I can disclose the appointment of former assistant coach for Mzuzu warriors, formerly Mzuni, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa to lead the team in their debut season in the top flight TNM Super league,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire, however, refused to reveal the length of contract offered to Mwafulirwa.

Commenting on the issue, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said he is happy to take Ekwendeni Hammers in the Super League journey.

He added that he will make sure to achieve the team’s targets for the season.

Ekwendeni Hammers were promoted into the elite league after produced an impressive performance in the 2019 SIMSO and Northern Region league.

Mwafulirwa’s appointment comes after rumours that the Hammers were interested in former Moyale Barracks coach Charles.

